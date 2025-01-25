Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in POSCO by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,191,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 122,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

PKX opened at $45.54 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

