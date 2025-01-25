Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 296 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

