Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Magnera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magnera in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MAGN stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Magnera Corp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

