Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,223 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.