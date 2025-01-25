Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.