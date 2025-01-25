Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aegon by 22.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

