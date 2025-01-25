Ballentine Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.4 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

