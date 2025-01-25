Ballentine Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 92,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 7.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 971,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after buying an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

