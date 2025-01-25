Ballentine Partners LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 48.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

