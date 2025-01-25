Ballentine Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

