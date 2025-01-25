Ballentine Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PLDT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in PLDT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

