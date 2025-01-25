Ballentine Partners LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 137,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $8,513,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

