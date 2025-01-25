Ballentine Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

