Ballentine Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 191.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after purchasing an additional 474,443 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,105,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,985,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RJF opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.21.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

