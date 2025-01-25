Ballentine Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Dover by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dover by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

