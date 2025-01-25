Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

