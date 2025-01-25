Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

NOK opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

