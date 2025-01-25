Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,594 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $49,273,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

