Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cameco by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.