Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

