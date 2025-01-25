Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $955,377.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,278.50. This represents a 22.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $331,318.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $941,463.60. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

