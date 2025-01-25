Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

