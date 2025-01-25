Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,755,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $266.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

