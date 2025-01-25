Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 135 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $344.91 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

