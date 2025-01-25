Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,783,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 446.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,990,000 after acquiring an additional 430,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

