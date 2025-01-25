Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,590 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

PARA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

