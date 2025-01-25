Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.