Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.40.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $476.54 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

