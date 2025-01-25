Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,198 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

