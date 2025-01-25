Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

