Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 837,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after buying an additional 139,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,313,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 252.2% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 175,984 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 126,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

AKAM stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

