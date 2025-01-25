Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 71.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $9,360,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,420,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,459,290.09. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,592,882. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K opened at $81.87 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

