Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 66.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.