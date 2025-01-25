Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,033 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

