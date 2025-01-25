Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.07. Baozun shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 355,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Baozun Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

