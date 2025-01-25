Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170,776 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $57,229,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,154,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,841,000 after acquiring an additional 208,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,139,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 340.02%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

