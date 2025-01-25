Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

