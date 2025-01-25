Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.2 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

