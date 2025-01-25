BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

BioNTech Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

