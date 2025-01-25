BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stake Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

