BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period.

Shares of BST stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

