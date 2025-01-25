Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

