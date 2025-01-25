Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Q1 Earnings

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.7 %

HWC stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,343.20. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

