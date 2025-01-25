Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,510,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 317.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

