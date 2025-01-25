Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,443 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

