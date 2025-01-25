Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cameco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %

Cameco stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

