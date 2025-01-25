Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,581,000 after purchasing an additional 298,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,827,000 after buying an additional 322,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

CPB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

