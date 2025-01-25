Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on STX FY2025 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

STX stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

