Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $210.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.