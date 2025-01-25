Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $411.25 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.07 and a 1 year high of $439.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

